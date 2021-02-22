More Chicago buildings buckle Monday morning under weight of seasonal snow surplus

Much like the very snow that prompted the problem, reports of roof and building collapses started sporadically but soon snowballed into an avalanche of property destruction, financial woes and loss of life.

By the time at least two more buildings fell in Chicago early Monday, city officials estimated nearly a building a day had crumbled under the weight of the snow in approximately the past four weeks since the season’s first significant storm Jan. 25-26. Chicago fire Chief Frank Velez said the last time he counted, there had been 19 buildings damaged in some form from the snow, which included everything from garages to large warehouses and damage ranging from partial roof collapses to entire buildings being razed.

“It’s at least 20. Right now though it’s probably closer to 25 or 30 buildings,” Velez said during a Monday morning interview, after two more buildings came down.

Fire crews were called to the 500 block of West 44th Street in the Canaryville neighborhood just after 3:20 a.m., according to Mimi Simon, a spokeswoman for Chicago’s Department of Buildings. Details about the extent of the damage were not immediately available.