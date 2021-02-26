More Illinois residents are turning to Lake Michigan for their drinking water. Climate change could add volatility to the supply.

If climate change continues to produce wetter weather, Illinois may have to factor in that more of its Lake Michigan water allocation will be taken up by runoff even as more municipalities like Joliet tap in.

Mila Marshall, a clean water advocate with the Sierra Club, said Lake Michigan is a finite resource, so we need to have ongoing conversations about capacity and climate change.

“Right now, lake levels are high. Water diversions make sense. But what does it look like when the lake levels are low?”

Conservation efforts and infrastructure improvements may be paying off: The state for years has come in below the maximum diversion, building up a surplus. Accounting is averaged over a 40-year stretch by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and that average has been dropping for nearly three decades.

Runoff averaged about 30% relative to the average diversion, across nearly 40 years. From 2007 to 2017, the average diversion shrunk, but runoff accounted for a greater portion — 39%.

“Long-term climate change has the potential to greatly impact this component of Illinois’ diversion,” a 2012 water supply planning report from the state found.