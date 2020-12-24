More people staying home for the holidays, but air travel still the highest it’s been since early days of pandemic

Charlette San Juan has no second thoughts about spending Christmas alone this year.

With COVID-19 still a global health threat, the 26-year-old arts management student at Columbia College Chicago made the decision weeks ago to stay home alone instead of traveling to the Philippines to be with her family.

She plans to spend Christmas Eve cooking her own Nochebuena feast, a revered holiday tradition in the Philippines and Latin American cultures. It won’t be the same as the 50- to 60-person gatherings she typically celebrates, but she’s comforted knowing she’s “helping a lot of people” by staying in Chicago.

“That’s a hard adjustment having to spend it alone this year,” San Juan said. “My mom has been constantly messaging me every day if I’m fine, if I’m OK, because I told her I’m sad about this. But I am fine — I just know that this is for the best.”

With health officials repeatedly warning against family gatherings during the end-of-year holidays, experts say the number of Americans traveling will be the smallest since 2002 and will end an 11-year streak of consecutive growth.

The AAA predicts up to 84.5 million Americans will be traveling from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, a decrease of about 29% compared with 2019 estimates.