More people staying home for the holidays, but air travel still the highest it’s been since early days of pandemic

Charlette San Juan has no second thoughts about spending Christmas alone this year.
With COVID-19 still a global health threat, the 26-year-old arts management student at Columbia College Chicago made the decision weeks ago to stay home alone instead of traveling to the Philippines to be with her family.
She plans to spend Christmas Eve cooking her own Nochebuena feast, a revered holiday tradition in the Philippines and Latin American cultures. It won’t be the same as the 50- to 60-person gatherings she typically celebrates, but she’s comforted knowing she’s “helping a lot of people” by staying in Chicago.
“That’s a hard adjustment having to spend it alone this year,” San Juan said. “My mom has been constantly messaging me every day if I’m fine, if I’m OK, because I told her I’m sad about this. But I am fine — I just know that this is for the best.”
With health officials repeatedly warning against family gatherings during the end-of-year holidays, experts say the number of Americans traveling will be the smallest since 2002 and will end an 11-year streak of consecutive growth.
The AAA predicts up to 84.5 million Americans will be traveling from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, a decrease of about 29% compared with 2019 estimates.
In Illinois, about 4.2 million people are expected to travel, compared with last year’s estimate of 6.1 million. AAA estimates about 140,000 people in Illinois will travel by plane, meaning about 96% of travelers are expected to hit the road instead.
The same goes across the country, with forecasts showing only about 2.94 million Americans traveling by plane. “People at this time are still a little nervous about getting on a plane,” said Molly Hart, a spokesperson for AAA.
But there are still enough people to clog the airports.
Midway Airport drew large crowds and long lines of travelers Sunday morning at check-in areas and security. People also reported long lines at O’Hare International Airport as the holidays neared — typical sights in a normal year, but not so much during the pandemic.
The Transportation Security Administration this weekend screened more than 1 million people for three consecutive days in the United States for the first time since early March. Chicago Department of Aviation spokesman Matt McGrath acknowledged passenger traffic was increasing, but said it was still below past years.
“We’re seeing some uptick relative to recent traffic, but still far below what’s normal for this time of year,” McGrath said. “The situation is too unpredictable for meaningful projections this year, but it’s safe to say passenger volumes will be considerably below normal.”
Overall, traffic and airline travel is expected to be higher for the year-end holidays than it was for Thanksgiving, when the crowds moving through O’Hare and Midway were forecast to be about 60%-70% smaller than last year.
Travel predictions for the end of the year have alarmed health officials, who noted an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the weeks after Thanksgiving.
Before Thanksgiving, state public health officials and medical experts urged residents to skip family gatherings to prevent COVID-19 transmission. But even with those advisories, Chicago still experienced “a bump in COVID cases and positivity” related to the holiday, according to Chicago health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.
Heading into what she called “some of our busiest holiday time,” Arwady is again pressing residents to “take COVID seriously” and stay home for the holidays.
“You should be thinking about other ways to celebrate these holidays,” Arwady said Tuesday at a news conference. “I know how hard this is, but all we are looking for here is getting through what is going to be a really difficult next few weeks.”
With uncertain weather and the lingering risk of COVID-19, Hart with AAA advised travelers to think ahead before hitting the road or flying out of cities. She said drivers should keep cold-weather gear and an emergency kit in their cars to stay safe on the road, and all travelers should heed public health guidelines.
“People also need to take into consideration quarantine going from different states,” Hart said. “We urge and encourage people to follow through on the recommendations.”