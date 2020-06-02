More positive results for antiviral drug remdesivir in battle against COVID-19

The drug is still considered experimental and has not been approved for general use. Further studies by the Institutes of Health and medical facilities working with Gilead continue to evaluate the drug, and those trials will figure into the FDA’s ultimate decision.

“Now with solid evidence of clinical improvement for both severe illness and moderate illness ... I would believe that these data would move the FDA for licensure consideration,” Huhn said.

The recent finding that improvements were statistically significant in patients who got the drug for five days -- and those who received it for 10 days did no better than the five-day group -- was considered a positive development.

That’s because remdesivir can be complicated and expensive to make, so being able to treat patients with a five-day supply rather than the amount required for 10 days means the available drug supplies could go twice as far. The current stockpile was donated by Gilead to the federal government, which is distributing the drug to hospitals based on determinations of need.