More than 212,000 fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits filed in Illinois, sparking concerns about identity theft

Scammers are able to obtain the funds by directing the state to send benefits to their own accounts, rather than to the debit cards sent to the victim’s home.

The state has been able to catch most but not all of these fraudulent claims before impostors are able to receive benefits, Cisco said.

Kristin Richards, acting director of the Illinois Department of Employment Security, said at a Monday news conference the agency is working to quantify the amount of fraudulent claims that have been paid out. Illinois has paid out more than $17.7 billion in unemployment benefits to more than 1.3 million people from March 1 through the end of October, according to the agency.

Anyone who has been a victim of fraud is not liable for unemployment benefits paid in their name, she said.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said his office has received more than 4,000 calls on unemployment insurance fraud.

“Anyone can be targeted. I myself received a phony debit card,” Raoul said.

Experts say fraudsters typically file claims using personal data leaked from past data breaches like the 2017 Equifax breach, which exposed the Social Security numbers, birth dates and home addresses of up to 143 million Americans.