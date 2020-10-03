More than 300,000 Illinoisans stricken with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, officials say

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new timeline, if accurate, would mean Trump held a rally and fundraiser in Minnesota on Wednesday and an intimate fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday while knowing he was sick, potentially exposing supporters, employees and others.

The White House quickly attempted to walk back some of the doctors' comments, claiming that Trump was diagnosed Thursday evening, not earlier, as the medical team had indicated at a Saturday briefing at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where the president is being treated.

At the same time, however, others in Trump's circle confirmed Trump had been considerably sicker than previously announced, enough so that he required supplemental oxygen on Friday morning after laboring to breathe.

The contradictions and the administration's long record of providing false or opaque information fueled mounting confusion about Trump's illness and whether he is in real danger.

"He's the president, and the country has a right to know. I'd like to see more information," said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.