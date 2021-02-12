More vaccine doses heading to Illinois Walgreens stores through federal program. But for CVS, Jewel, Walmart? Not yet.

In some states, the federal program marks the beginning of vaccine administrations at CVS stores. CVS stores in 11 states are getting vaccines, but Illinois is not one of them.

Kroger, which owns Mariano’s, will get vaccines in seven states through the federal program, and Albertson’s, which owns Jewel-Osco, will get them in five states. Walmart will get vaccines in 22 states. None of the doses will go to stores in Illinois.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worked with states to select which pharmacy chains would receive the additional doses during this first phase of the program. They were selected based on the number of stores, ability to reach the people most at risk of getting severely ill with COVID-19 and alignment with a state’s existing vaccination plan, according to the CDC.

The Illinois Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to a request Thursday for more information about why Walgreens was selected in Illinois and not other pharmacy chains.

The stores initially selected for the program in each state are just a starting point, and eventually, their stores in every state will administer vaccines, according to the CDC.