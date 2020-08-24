Mortgage assistance available for people affected by COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Homeowners who have lost income because of the coronavirus pandemic can now seek assistance from the state for mortgage payments.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority is taking applications for grants of up to $15,000 to be made to eligible homeowners who need assistance keeping their mortgages up to date.

The General Assembly allocated $150 million to aid homeowners who have lost income because of the pandemic. The money came to the state from federal aid. The program is expected to provide assistance to 10,000 households.

"At a time when the connection between housing and health is clearer than ever, it is critically important that we keep families stably housed for individual well-being, public health and the recovery of our state's economy," said Gov. JB Pritzker. "The Emergency Mortgage Assistance program will provide critical support for our homeowners, giving them the time they need to regain their financial footing."

The administration said a recent survey revealed one in 10 Illinoisans have little to no confidence they'll be able to make their mortgage payment in September.