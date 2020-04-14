Most tax forms aren’t due until July, but not everyone gets a reprieve. Here’s who must pay Wednesday.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you pay quarterly estimated taxes, the state still needs you to get them in by the end of the day on Wednesday, even though other tax deadlines have been pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

People who are self-employed, have second jobs or run a business often have to pay estimated taxes on a quarterly basis, as well as filing returns for the full year. If they pay too little, they may have to pay penalties. Individuals must make estimated payments if their Illinois individual income tax liability is more than $1,000 for the year, according to the Department of Revenue’s web site.

The filing deadline for state and federal annual tax returns has been pushed back until July 15. For federal estimated taxes, July 15 is also the new deadline for the first two quarters of tax payments, usually due on April 15 and June 15.

But Illinois still wants its quarterly estimated tax payments by the usual deadlines, though it is offering alternative ways to calculate what they owe, said Department of Revenue spokesman Sam Salustro.