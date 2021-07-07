Mother Road Festival returns to Springfield this fall

SPRINGFIELD — Greg Cooper said he always looked to the International Route 66 Mother Road Festival as a template to his smaller Powerlight Abe Lincoln Car Show.

Now, he will have a hand in running both.

The Mother Road Festival will roll into downtown Springfield Sept. 24-26 after a year's hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival got a lifeline when Cooper and his wife, Sue, were approached by members of the festival's board of directors in April about managing it after the Winter Park, Florida-based Bonnier Events decided to step away earlier in the year.

Jonathan Moore, a spokesman for Bonnier Events, said the decision to pull out of Springfield was about "where best to apply our focus for this year. With the uncertainty of COVID-19, focusing 100% of our efforts on our core events and ensuring they got full attention was critical for us."

Those "core events" are ones Bonnier Events owns and large-scale management projects, Moore said.

Shane "Shaner" McDermith will continue to manage operations for the festival.

The Route 66 City Nights Cruise will feature about 2,000 classic cars cruising into downtown Springfield on the first day of the festival.

Butch Patrick, Eddie Munster from "The Munsters" television show which aired from 1964 to 1966, will serve as grand marshal and lead the cruise in the "Munster Koach."

The three-day festival attracted 70,000 to 80,000 visitors in 2019. It was started in 2001.

Cars are nationally judged in some 45 different categories, Cooper said.

Cooper almost immediately said "yes" to the project despite the fact that he manages the Powerlight car show at Knight's Action Park Aug. 6-7 and will oversee the Powerlight Fest at the Illinois State Fair Aug. 22. The free show at the Lincoln Stage has annually attracted some of the biggest names in contemporary Christian music.

"The bottom line is I love doing this, and I was honored to be asked," said Cooper, a retired 911 dispatcher for Sangamon County Central Dispatch. "One of the most critical things was that Springfield can't lose this show. I don't know what would have been done if Shaner had not stayed, and I didn't come on board. I honestly believe the show would be gone altogether. I didn't want the city to lose this in any way, shape, or form.

"Especially with the (Route 66) centennial coming up (in 2026), for this show not to be in Springfield, would be absolutely (tragic). It only makes sense for this show to be here. We're on Route 66, with the history of Abraham Lincoln. This is the best place to have it."

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said there was "always concern the festival could go away," but that the Route 66 board saw value in it, like the city.

After Bonnier Events decided not to go forward, Langfelder said he and Scott Dahl, the director of the Springfield Visitors & Convention Bureau, met with the festival's board of directors and "expressed our desire to keep it going and Greg Cooper's name came up in conversation," Langfelder said.

"It would be a smaller scale, no doubt (without Greg Cooper)," he added. "The value to keep it going is definitely there, but how do you make that happen? I think it's a good match personally.

"Shaner is still helping, which is good. We'll be as supportive as possible, and I know the Springfield Visitors & Convention Bureau is supporting it at the same level. It was important to have it go on especially coming out of the pandemic. If you would have laid off two years, it could have been catastrophic."

The city, Langfelder said, offers a $25,000 sponsorship, but Public Works crews also help out.

The paths of Route 66 cut right through Springfield with various alignments, including what is now Business Loop 55 and, later, Dirksen Parkway and Stevenson Drive.

Langfelder has said the city would continue its marketing efforts about not only what's on Route 66 but off-road as well, like Route 66 MotorHeads Bar and Grill and Ace Sign Co., both of which have museums of memorabilia.

It would also include Route History, which is in the former Texaco gas station at 737 E. Cook St., near the Fifth, Sixth and Ninth street alignments of historic Route 66. Route History highlights stories about the Black experience on Route 66, Jim Crow laws and the Great Migration, along with Springfield history. Ribbon cuttings at noon and 6 p.m. Friday mark the reopening of the museum due to the pandemic and highlight new exhibits.

Cooper said one of his goals for the Mother Road Festival would be getting more local sponsors and vendors involved, as well as local car clubs, like Cool Cruisers and Route 66 Cruisers.

"We really want to focus on showcasing Springfield and central Illinois," Cooper added. "Anything Route 66-related is a big deal."

The festival's schedule remains the same, including a display of cars through Sunday, live music and a burnout competition Saturday.

Landing Butch Patrick turned out to be fortuitous, Cooper said, because he shares agents with Anson Williams (Potsie from "Happy Days") and Barry Pearl, Doody, one of the T-Birds from the movie "Grease," who Cooper already booked for the Powerlight car show.

Also part of the cruise will be "Hail to the Heroes," honoring nurses, doctors and other front-line workers during the pandemic. Some of those workers will ride in convertibles behind Patrick.

"I just appreciate (Greg Cooper's) passion and his willingness to do it for our community," Langfelder added. "We'll support him any way we can."

"Everything's bigger (with the Mother Road Festival)," Cooper added. "You're going to see the top cars in the country coming to this show. With Mother Road, you see the best of the best."

