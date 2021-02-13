 Skip to main content
Move Over Law crashes down, report says
Move Over Law crashes down, report says

JACKSONVILLE — A report says there has been some decrease in crashes because of a 2019 law requiring people to change lanes or slow down when emergency vehicles are on the side of the road.

The Move Over Law, also known as Scott's Law, was created to protect law enforcement, emergency responders and motorists. It requires drivers to move to an outside lane when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road or to slow down.

The law was named for Chicago Fire Department Lt. Scott P. Gillen, who died when he was struck by a driver at an accident scene in 2000.

Since 1997, 150 law enforcement officers died in such crashes. In 2019, there 27 crashes related to Scott's Law violations involving Illinois State Police. Fifteen crashes were reported in 2020 and there have been four so far this year.

