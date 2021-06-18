Move to civilian oversight of Chicago police stalls

Chicago’s slow walk toward civilian oversight of the Police Department stalled Friday in an extraordinary City Council committee meeting that saw Mayor Lori Lightfoot withdraw her plan while a competing proposal from grassroots groups was blocked by pro-police aldermen and mayoral allies.

With neither proposed ordinance making it out of the Public Safety Committee, the yearslong stalemate over how much control a civilian board should have over police policy and other important matters continues.

Sponsors of the grassroots plan tried to introduce a revised ordinance that dropped a demand for a public referendum on a citizen board with the power to remove the police superintendent.

But that proposed revision, a bid to clear the way for the rest of the proposal, was tabled on a 10-9 vote after a motion by pro-police Northwest Side Ald. Nick Sposato. Its backers, knowing several aldermen thought the proposal still gave too much power to the citizen board, subsequently withdrew the ordinance.

The Lightfoot administration also apparently didn’t see much chance for success with its proposal, which keeps much of the power over the police department with her office. That proposal was also pulled before a vote.

The meeting was the latest delay in a fight between Lightfoot and activists that has stretched on for years.

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, who backs the grassroots plan, said Lightfoot “was just stalling for time” by getting her allies on Public Safety to refuse to consider the group’s revised proposal.

“They know it will pass, and we hope we get a chance to pass it out of the committee,” Ramirez-Rosa said. “Nobody said it was going to be easy to pass this over the mayor’s objections.”

If Ald. Chris Taliaferro, the Public Safety committee’s chairman, doesn’t schedule another meeting before Wednesday’s council meeting, sponsors of the grassroots plan could use a parliamentary maneuver to try to force their revised plan to the floor for an up-or=down vote. Such a move, however, would face stiff opposition from Lightfoot.

Going into Friday’s meeting, neither plan had support from several pro-police aldermen.

While the 19-member Public Safety Committee is stacked with aldermen who mostly support Lightfoot, several members are even more staunchly pro-police, some of whom argue more oversight is not needed.

“There are already a dozen agencies and groups with Police Department oversight, and eventually the federal consent decree will be in place, and that will be the law,” Sposato said before Friday’s meeting. “There’s way, way, way too much police reform already.”

The revised grassroots plan would still give a civilian board power to hire and fire the head of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, set Police Department policy and present a vote of no-confidence in the police superintendent to the City Council. The Lightfoot ordinance gives the civilian board much less power, and more of an advisory role.

Lightfoot pledged to present a civilian oversight plan within 100 days of taking office in 2019, but then backed off on that deadline, saying it was more important to get it right.

The mayor’s latest plan would initially create a temporary oversight board, selected by her office. Elected three-person panels in each of the city’s 22 police districts would then nominate people to the seven-person commission, but the mayor would have final say on its makeup.

The police superintendent would be chosen via a process “not unlike what’s being used now,” Lightfoot said in introducing the plan last month, with the commission presenting three candidates to the mayor, who ultimately would get to pick a finalist for aldermen to consider.

The mayor also would select the heads of the Police Board and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, she said.

The seven-person board would be able to vote on a resolution of no-confidence in the superintendent, but wouldn’t have power to remove the top cop

Ramirez-Rosa predicted the grassroots plan would have better odds in the full council than the committee.

“As we all know, the roster of the Public Safety Committee is much more conservative and whiter than the City Council as a whole,” he said. “So we hope it passes in committee, and then if it doesn’t, we will reassess our options for the full council.”

Before the language was changed Friday, the version designed by the grassroots groups called for Chicagoans to vote on a referendum to create a 11-member civilian board. The board would be made up of nine elected members and two members appointed by the board itself, and would have authority to hire and fire the police superintendent. It also would be able to submit the Police Department budget and negotiate contracts with the Fraternal Order of Police.

Three of the nine elected commissioners would come from the North Side, three from the South Side and three from the West Side.

If the referendum failed, three elected community board members in each police district would have the authority to nominate seven board members who would have less regulatory authority over the department, much like the commission Lightfoot envisions.

In a statement after the meeting, a mayor’s office spokesman said Lightfoot remains committed to “passage of a strong and effective civilian oversight ordinance.”

