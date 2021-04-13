 Skip to main content
Mushroom hunter finds body in wooded area in Central Peoria on Tuesday afternoon
PEORIA — A body was found by a person who was hunting for mushrooms in a heavily wooded area in central Peoria, police said Tuesday.

At about 1:49 p.m., an unidentified person called 911 and said he found the body in the area of Forrest Hill Avenue and Molleck Drive, according to a news release issued by Peoria police.

Detectives responded to the heavily wooded area and found a man who was deceased.

The Peoria County coroner was on scene, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. Coroner Jamie Harwood is expected to release more details, including the man's identity, after an autopsy is conducted.

