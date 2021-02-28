'My son’s in the vehicle!’ mom screamed before son, 8, leapt from moving SUV carjacked in Chicago, prosecutors say as charges announced against suspect

She grabbed the SUV’s handle while “screaming her son was in the vehicle,” according to prosecutors.

After the SUV moved 20 feet, the woman was run over by its back tire, but she continued to chase it as it traveled down Belmont. When it turned a corner, she spotted her 8-year-old son opening the back door. She yelled at him to jump out and he did, prosecutors said.

The child suffered soreness and bruises, and his mom was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center after suffering a punctured lung, a broken foot and broken ribs.

On Wednesday, Harden was captured in video surveillance at a Walgreens parking lot confronting a 64-year-old woman, who was returning to her vehicle after shopping in the 4300 block of North Kedzie Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Harden demanded the car, and when the woman refused, she opened the door, grabbed her by her clothing, and threw her out of the car and sped away, prosecutors said.

Harden was arrested after allegedly trying to use the mother’s credit card at a Target store, and other items belonging to her were discovered in her possession, inside one of the carjacked cars, which police found near where Harden lives.