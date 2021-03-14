Naperville house is deconstructed for preservation and reuse

Lumber with the bark still on it can be seen in parts of the walls and in the basement.

"The lumber is probably the most interesting part of the house as far as the reclaim," Feeny said. "There are approximately 75 trees worth of lumber in Arnie's home that were likely cut down around 1880 or so."

Furniture makers love old-growth wood, she said, because it's harder and it doesn't expand and contract like the new wood found in a lumber yard. Older wood is in limited supply so there's a lot of value in it, she said.

"None of this will sit in a warehouse," Feeny said. "I would be surprised if it goes into the store to get sold, that they don't sell it within a week," she said.

Reichert said it would only be fitting to have lumber from the home recycled as furniture since Massier and his father and brother worked as furniture makers at Kroehler Manufacturing Co., which was once Naperville's largest employer and, in the 1940s, the second-largest furniture maker in the United States.

She said she wished each furniture piece could include a bit of history for the new owners.