National Guard to help run mass-vaccination site at Illinois State Fairgrounds

The other two mass-vaccination sites are at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and at the Carbondale Civic Center.

"My administration remains committed to administering the COVID-19 vaccine in an efficient and equitable manner, which is why I'm pleased to announce these three new mass-vaccination sites as well as multiple mobile vaccination sites in central and southern Illinois communities," Pritzker said in a news release.

"These resources will be available to assist local health departments in administering the vaccine, a critical tool in combating this deadly virus," Pritzker said. "While supply remains limited across the nation, here in Illinois we are building out a robust vaccine infrastructure to ensure we can reach all of our residents as quickly as possible."

The Springfield site was chosen for its central location to serve Sangamon and other counties where additional access to vaccine is needed, Pritzker aide Jordan Abudayyeh said.

Each of the vaccination sites eventually will be able to administer up to 2,700 doses daily, she said.

Mobile vaccination teams may be deployed elsewhere in Sangamon County over the next few weeks, according to the release.