Navy Pier hotel to open Thursday, as the popular Chicago attraction prepares for crowds to return

For the week ended March 13, hotel occupancy in Chicago was 37.9%, according to hotel industry market research firm STR. During the same week two years ago, which predates pandemic restrictions, occupancy was 67.4%.

Navy Pier plans to open in the spring but no date has been set, said spokesman Payal Patel.

The hotel will operate under the Curio Collection by Hilton umbrella. At least 15 rooms had been booked for the hotel’s opening day and 75 for Saturday. “We tell people, it’s probably the only time in history you’ll have Navy Pier to yourself,” Habeeb said.

Efforts are underway to prepare for the return of crowds to the venue, which is one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions. Navy Pier has partnered with several technology companies to monitor the number of people in and around the site.

One of those companies, Tokyo-based NTT, said Wednesday it will use optical sensors and other means to collect data to monitor the occupancy levels of various areas.

In a news release, the company said the pilot program would “set the foundation for a trip planning tool to share critical information empowering visitors to make the best decisions based on their goals, concerns and plans.” NTT said it will not retain the data.