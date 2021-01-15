Nearly 1.6 million Illinois Facebook users to get about $350 each in privacy settlement

The check is not yet in the mail, but nearly 1.6 million Illinois Facebook users can expect to get about $350 each in a landmark privacy lawsuit.

The totals were disclosed in a California federal court Thursday during the final approval hearing for a $650 million class-action settlement over alleged violations of Illinois’ biometric privacy law.

The individual payout was projected at about $400 each in November, but that amount was reduced after some 200,000 claims were filed in the final days before the deadline.

U.S. District Judge James Donato, who called the case a “groundbreaking settlement in a novel area,” is expected to issued a final approval order in the coming days, though payouts could still be months away.

“This is money that’s coming directly out of Facebook’s own pocket,” Judge Donato said. “The violations here did not extract a penny from the pockets of the victims. But this is real money that Facebook is paying to compensate them for the tangible privacy harms that they suffered. "

The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act is among the strictest such laws in the U.S., and has spawned a number of lawsuits. It requires companies to get permission before using technologies such as facial recognition to identify customers.