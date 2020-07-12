New coronavirus cases remain high as Illinois breaks testing record

With 20 deaths in Illinois announced Sunday, numbers remain relatively low. But, a growing number of positive cases can be cause for concern, as deaths typically come several weeks after a person is infected. Experts have predicted that increases in cases and hospitalizations would at some point result in an increase in deaths.

Last week, there were three straight days with more than 1,000 cases in Illinois. The last time the state totaled numbers that high for three days in a row was the end of May.

Illinois also announced a record number of test results Sunday, with 38,894. It is likely the state will pass 2 million tests in the next few days.

From when the first test results were announced on March 11, it took 86 days to reach 1 million tests. Now with added testing capacity, if the state passes 2 million tests on Monday, it will have taken 39 days to go from 1 million tests to 2 million.

