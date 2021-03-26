New COVID-19 surge can be avoided through masking, social distancing, Southern Illinois University doctor says

The degree to which vaccination prevents someone from passing on the virus is unknown, she said. And while the three COVID-19 vaccines available — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — appear to be effective in protecting against severe illness and death from COVID-19 variants, the degree of protection may be lower, she said.

"More studies need to be done," she said.

Ezike's statement said Illinoisans "cannot let our guard down, especially with new variants circulating. ... There are not enough people vaccinated yet that we can put aside all the public-health measures that have carried us this far. We're not out of the woods yet, so please continue to wear your masks, avoid large crowds, keep six feet of distance, get tested if you have been part of a gathering, and get vaccinated as soon as you can."

Pritzker told reporters Wednesday, when he got his own COVID-19 shot, that the ease in some Phase 4 guidelines for businesses and public gatherings statewide may be tightened by region if indications of COVID-19 transmission increase.

He said information about COVID-19 indicators, testing and vaccinations is available at coronavirus.illinois.gov. A statewide hotline for people needing help setting up a vaccine appointment is available 6 a.m. to midnight seven days a week at (833) 621-1284.