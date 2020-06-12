New daily COVID-19 cases fall below 600 for the first time since March

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD – The number of new novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, cases reported in the last 24 hours fell below 600 on Friday for the first time since March 30.

The 595 new cases reported came among 24,774 tests completed in the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 2.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for June 5-11 remained at roughly 4 percent.

There were also another 77 deaths associated with the virus reported Friday in 12 counties.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has recorded a total of 131,198 cases in 101 counties in Illinois, including 6,260 deaths. There have been more than 1.14 million tests completed since the pandemic began, and the recovery rate for those 42 days past their diagnosis is 93 percent, according to IDPH.

Hospitalization numbers remained low in terms of beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of midnight Friday.