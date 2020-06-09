New data: 129,212 COVID-19 cases reported statewide

SPRINGFIELD – An additional 797 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported in Illinois by the state Department of Public Health on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 129,212 since the pandemic started.
The following 95 deaths also were reported:
- Cook County: 1female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 unknown 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female over 100
- DeKalb County: 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- McDonough County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 2 females 90s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s
- St. Clair County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,309 specimens for a total of 1,079,182. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 2 –June 8 is 4%.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.
