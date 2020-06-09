New data: 129,212 COVID-19 cases reported statewide

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s

- St. Clair County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,309 specimens for a total of 1,079,182. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 2 –June 8 is 4%.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.

