New data: 19 COVID deaths reported statewide Sunday
New data: 19 COVID deaths reported statewide Sunday

SPRINGFIELD — Data released Sunday show COVID-19 cases statewide total 132,543. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reports 672 new confirmed cases, with the following 19 deaths: 

  • Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 80s
  • Kane County: 1 male 50s
  • Will County: 1 male 60s

The department in a statement said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 7–13 is 3%.

