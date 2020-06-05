New federal data shows how COVID-19 is ripping through understaffed Illinois nursing homes

Newly released federal data shows that COVID-19 has likely infected more than 7,000 nursing home workers in Illinois, with a fourth of homes complaining they are short-staffed and scores saying they’re low on protective gear.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data, released Thursday, shows that nearly 70 Illinois facilities have reported 10 or more deaths of residents from a virus that’s decimated long-term care facilities across the country.
The data, despite some reporting errors, offers a powerful new picture of how the virus has torn through homes’ residents and staff, with one advocacy group, AARP Illinois, saying it confirms the long-held fears of advocates and families that the country was unprepared.
“The people who are the most vulnerable, whether in nursing homes or people working there, were not protected,” said Illinois AARP’s state director, Bob Gallo.
Industry officials have previously said they’ve done the best they can under unprecedented circumstances. They welcomed the more robust federal data as another level of transparency they said they’ve encouraged for months.
“We view this new, more-detailed dataset as a valuable resource to help nursing homes and our public health partners make informed decisions and implement strategies that could save lives,” Pat Comstock of the Health Care Council of Illinois said in a statement.
“Frankly, it’s a shame this data wasn’t available weeks or months ago when nursing homes were begging for help,” she said.
The federal data -- posted online by CMS -- is different from the numbers Illinois regulators have been releasing weekly, which shows cumulative case and death numbers for each long-term care facility and combines figures for residents and workers. As of last week, the death tally had topped 2,700 in the facilities, which range from traditional nursing homes to assisted-living facilities and state-run centers.
The federal data doesn’t cover as many facilities, just those receiving federal money. And at least a tenth of those homes haven’t reported data, so far. But for those facilities reporting, the federal data offers a much deeper assessment of the pandemic’s toll.
While Illinois officials have struggled to compile such figures, CMS regulators went directly to facilities to collect the information. They also went a step further to assess staffing and equipment needs -- something advocates had been asking for.
Staffing has long been a controversial subject, with the industry in general struggling to fill low-wage jobs. Illinois facilities often have flouted a 2010 state law requiring minimum staffing levels.
Of Illinois facilities reporting to CMS, 23% said they were short on nursing staff and 27% said they were short on aides.
Another touchy subject has been protective gear. The administration of Illinois Gov J.B. Pritzker has long said the state has provided enough gear to local officials to pass out to facilities and, later, sent direct shipments to some homes. But the industry complained of uneven distribution, and the CMS data illustrates the gaps.
Out of 573 facilities in Illinois reporting data, 25 said they were completely out of N95 masks, the type that best blocks the virus’s spread. Another 42 said they had less than a week’s supply.
There also was less than a week’s supply of surgical masks for 46 facilities, of eye protection for 30 facilities, of gowns for 92, of gloves for 32 and of hand sanitizer for 25, according to the data.
The AARP’s Gallo has been among many advocates, industry representatives and family members calling for government regulators to develop a deeper understanding of problems in long-term care facilities so they can be better addressed.
Gallo said the state Department of Public Health -- which regulates nursing homes -- should use the federal data to ensure residents and workers across the state are protected, particularly as health experts sound the alarm over a potential second wave of COVID-19 coming this fall.
“The state needs to be all over this,” he said. “We can’t wait any longer. They’ve got to get their arms around this.”
IDPH did not immediately respond to questions Thursday, including whether and how it would use the data. The agency has previously said it’s taken aggressive steps to fight the virus in nursing homes but lacked the resources to compile the type of data federal officials have collected.
CMS said it expects to update the data in two weeks, then every week thereafter. The agency, for now, cautions that the initial release is the product of a rushed process and may have errors.
Indeed, the Tribune found a Niles facility for which the CMS data shows 158 COVID-19 deaths but only 20 cases -- a mathematical impossibility. The facility told the Tribune it had only 10 deaths and attributed the error to a misunderstanding on how to report figures.
Another facility, in North Aurora, had 13 reported deaths of employees from COVID-19, but its administrator told the Tribune that although 13 workers had tested positive, none had died.
A CMS spokeswoman, while not addressing specific errors, said in general that the agency has a process that tries to catch mistakes but the goal was to get the data out as quickly as possible to help inform discussion. She said the agency expects fewer errors as facilities get used to the reporting process and the agency gets more time to vet data.
