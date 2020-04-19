New Illinois data shows far reach of COVID-19 in nursing homes: At least 286 deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Amid revelations of alarming and deadly COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes, the Pritzker administration on Sunday released for the first time details of the number of cases and deaths tied to each long-term care facility in Illinois.

The data highlight the pandemic’s spread within the state’s nursing homes, showing at least 189 long-term care facilities in 22 counties reporting at least one case. In all, at least 1,860 cases can be tied to nursing homes, with 286 deaths. That’s nearly a fourth of all coronavirus deaths reported in Illinois.

The data provides the first comprehensive accounting of the biggest outbreaks recorded so far for residents and staff: 81 confirmed cases at Will County’s Symphony of Joliet and Carol Stream’s Windsor Park Manor, with 54 cases at Willowbrook’s Chateau Center Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Those three also have the most deaths associated with the virus so far. The state has recorded 21, 11 and 10 deaths at each facility, respectively, although those tallies may not be up to date.