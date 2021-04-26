New Illinois program aims for ‘one-on-one connections’ to combat COVID-19

“And so, we've made sure… the county public health departments that no longer need replenishing of supplies, at least at the moment, are not taking new vaccines. And instead, those vaccines are going to areas where there is still higher demand,” Pritzker said. “I'm looking forward to a point where anybody and everybody who wants to get a vaccine can literally decide to do it or get it at the moment that they've made that decision.”

A total of more than 8.86 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday evening, out of more than 10.91 million doses received by the state, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

On Sunday, 50,512 doses were administered in Illinois, with the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily at 105,873 doses – down from an average of more than 125,000 one week ago.

More than 3.79 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or about 29.75% of the state population.

On Monday, Pritzker acknowledged the transition to lessened statewide restrictions from the current Phase 4 guidelines has been hampered by increasing cases and hospitalizations, despite progress with vaccinations.