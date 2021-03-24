New Illinois report examines attitudes toward education as pandemic continues

“You have teachers who are working these extremely long days, developing lessons on multiple platforms, assessing their work, communicating with parents and trying to take care of their own health and that of their family,” Griffin said. “That is what is so stressful.”

Griffin said there are other cases where students are sleeping in and joining virtual class late or parents are going on vacation because of the ability for students to work remotely.

“We want to make sure that our students are present, that they are going to participate, and that our families are supportive, and I know they're working so hard,” Griffin said. “This is not easy for anybody, but we need to recognize the double duty that our teachers are doing right now.”

In some cases, Griffin said teachers are working 10 to 12 hour days teaching and preparing hybrid lessons. Griffin warned of the potential of pandemic-related burnout worsening the increasing educator shortage in the state.

One-third of IEA members who were polled in October stated they were considering leaving the profession, while two-thirds said they felt “more burned out than normal this year,” according to the report.

