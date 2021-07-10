 Skip to main content
New Illinois road signs direct drivers to charging stations

SPRINGFIELD — New signs are popping up along Illinois highways to let drivers of electric vehicles know where they can refuel.

The signs are being posted on designated "alternative fuels corridors" and will direct drivers to stations that offer alternative fuels, with the first signs focused on electric charging stations. The Illinois Department of Transportation says future signs will direct drivers to sites for liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, hydrogen and propane fueling stations.

The signage is part of a national effort to promote alternative fuels, and a push by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to increase the number of electric vehicles on Illinois roads.

The Federal Highway Administration has designated 145,000 miles of interstate as alternative fuel corridors. In Illinois they include stretches along Interstates 39, 55, 70, 74, 80, 90 and 94.

