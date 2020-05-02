New Illinois ruling allows church services for up to 10

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCKFORD -- Churches are now allowed to hold gatherings for up to 10 people under the state's modified stay-at-home order.

The change came late Thursday after a federal lawsuit was filed by a Lena church claiming the previous order violated religious rights. Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday continued to urge churches to hold virtual services. Representatives from his office did not say whether the change was in response to the lawsuit.

The modified order says that people in Illinois can leave their homes for essential activities that include engaging "in the free exercise of religion." But along with limiting gatherings to 10 people, those gathered must abide by social distancing rules, which require people to be six feet from others in public places.

Previously, church gatherings were considered non-essential activities and were banned in the state under executive orders by Pritzker. Such rules were put in place in the state on March 21 to prevent spread of the highly contagious and potentially deadly COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. The stay-at-home order has been extended through May.

A Chicago law firm filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Rockford on behalf of Beloved Church and its pastor, the Rev. Stephen Cassell.