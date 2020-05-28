New Illinois unemployment claims slowly decrease as economy prepares to slowly reopen

The peak in the surge of initial unemployment filings so far has been the week ending April 4 when the state processed 201,041 claims. Except for a slight increase of about 100 claims two weeks ago, the numbers have consistently decreased since early April.

The state has filed about 1.3 million claims between March 1 and May 23. Over that same time period last year, IDES filed 102,000 claims, or 12 times less than this year.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and IDES have received much backlash from Republican lawmakers and some residents for the handling of the unemployment situation. Pritzker, however, has said many times that the state has had to rebuild its website infrastructure to sustain the amount of claims it faced.

"If you look at virtually every state in the United States, you could look in the Midwest at Michigan and Missouri and Indiana and Wisconsin, I mean all have had the same challenges. There are challenges of staffing. There are challenges of the systems that were put in place," Pritzker said in his daily briefing Thursday.

"Nobody expected to have 10 or 20 times the number of filings that have been made over the last two months," Pritzker added.