New Illinois VFW commander says community outreach a priority

RICHTON PARK — Greater community outreach in an effort to boost membership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars is a priority for Bobby Welch, a Richton Park resident recently installed as the new state commander for the VFW Department of Illinois.

An Iraqi war veteran, Welch said a bigger emphasis on community service projects might draw veterans who also were deployed in the Middle East, and also help raise the community profile of individual VFW posts.

"They think of the VFW as that corner bar that nobody wants to go into," he said of the public's perception of the organization, which traces its roots to 1899.

Welch was installed as state commander June 12 after wrapping up a one-year term as senior vice commander. He said there are 268 VFW posts in Illinois, among them Post 450 in Alsip where he serves as a trustee.

Statewide membership is 41,000, but the number has been falling sharply each year, Welch said.

"We have lost 10,000 members in the last five years," he said. "I'm figuring we're losing about 3,000 each year because of deaths or members dropping out or moving out of state."

Maintaining a stable or rising membership level will allow posts to do more community engagement work, Welch said.

"Without numbers we can't do what we want to do," he said. "Hopefully we can show those other veterans who are on the fence about joining the good things we do."

Welch entered the Navy in October 1993, and following graduation from recruit training in March 1994 he was assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 in Gulfport, Mississippi.

He separated from active duty in May 2000 and later joined the Naval Reserve and was assigned to a Seabee battalion at the Naval Operational Support Center Chicago, Great Lakes, Illinois.

He was deployed in 2006 to Iraq and was based at Camp Al Taqaddum until 2011, and retired in February 2013 as a chief petty officer.

Welch has a degree in construction management and works as an engineering equipment operator for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers based in East Chicago, Indiana.

With a full-time job, the 46-year-old Welch said he and his girlfriend, Cathy Sullivan, a member of the auxiliary at Post 450, will be traveling pretty much every weekend until his term expires next year, visiting posts around the state and meeting with officers of the state VFW's 17 districts.

Welch's nickname is "Chief," and it came about when he first joined a VFW Post in Bradley.

"I am a retired chief petty officer with the Navy and when I joined the post I was still in the Reserves," he said. "One of the guys from my unit who was a post member introduced me as 'Chief' and the name stuck."

He said he has been a member of the Alsip post since 2014.

