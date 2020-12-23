New jobs numbers show impact of COVID on Illinois

Moline, coupled with Davenport and Rock Island in IDES’ report, had the smallest unemployment rate increase.

Its unemployment rate rose from 4% to 4.8% this year.

The Moline area lost 10,700 jobs since last year, however, down to 177,300 nonfarm jobs in November this year.

Statewide, the unemployment rate soared 3.1 percentage points over the year.

Illinois’ unemployment rate in November was 6.5%, up from 3.4% at the same time last year.

The state also lost about 417,000 nonfarm jobs and sat at about 5.75 million jobs, compared to about 6.16 million jobs last year.

All numbers from this year are preliminary and are not seasonally adjusted.

“With the passing of the new federal Covid-19 relief legislation, IDES will work as quickly as possible to implement the extensions and creation of unemployment programs included in the new stimulus if and when it is signed,” Deputy Governor Dan Hynes said in a statement. “The Department remains dedicated to serving claimants who desperately need the services of IDES, particularly during this difficult holiday season.”