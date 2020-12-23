New jobs numbers show impact of COVID on Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Unemployment rates swelled in all Illinois metro areas over the past year, primarily because of business closures in response to limiting the spread of COVID-19.
With that, nonfarm jobs fell in all of the state’s metro regions, too.
Bloomington’s unemployment rate increased to 4.6% in November, up from 3.2% in November 2019, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
About 5,900 jobs were lost in Bloomington over the year. The city reported 88,300 nonfarm jobs in November this year compared to 94,200 jobs last year.
Decatur’s 2.9 percentage point increase in its unemployment rate was the largest of all metro areas. Its November rate sat at 7.7%, up from 4.8% last year.
Decatur had about 46,800 nonfarm jobs in November this year, a 3,700 decrease from the 50,500 jobs it had in November last year.
Carbondale lost the second-smallest amount of jobs among the Illinois metro areas.
It reported a decrease of 1,900 jobs over the year. Carbondale had 57,300 nonfarm jobs in November this year.
Carbondale’s unemployment rate grew to 5.1% in November, an increase from its 3.5% unemployment rate last year.
Moline, coupled with Davenport and Rock Island in IDES’ report, had the smallest unemployment rate increase.
Its unemployment rate rose from 4% to 4.8% this year.
The Moline area lost 10,700 jobs since last year, however, down to 177,300 nonfarm jobs in November this year.
Statewide, the unemployment rate soared 3.1 percentage points over the year.
Illinois’ unemployment rate in November was 6.5%, up from 3.4% at the same time last year.
The state also lost about 417,000 nonfarm jobs and sat at about 5.75 million jobs, compared to about 6.16 million jobs last year.
All numbers from this year are preliminary and are not seasonally adjusted.
“With the passing of the new federal Covid-19 relief legislation, IDES will work as quickly as possible to implement the extensions and creation of unemployment programs included in the new stimulus if and when it is signed,” Deputy Governor Dan Hynes said in a statement. “The Department remains dedicated to serving claimants who desperately need the services of IDES, particularly during this difficult holiday season.”
Congress passed a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief bill this week and it awaits President Donald Trump’s signature.
The bill included an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits on top of what people already receive. That was reduced from the extra $600 per week provided earlier in the year through the federal CARES Act passed in March.
The new bill also would expand the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, aiding gig workers who normally did not qualify for unemployment insurance, as well as the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, extending federal unemployment payments for those who exhausted their initial benefits.