New laws affecting drivers, students and workers are among the measures taking effect in Illinois Wednesday

Contributions members of the LGBTQ community have made to society should be taught in Illinois’ public schools. Workers, regardless of the size of their employer, will now be protected from discrimination on a number of bases including race, sex, age, sexual orientation and religion. And distracted drivers who hurt someone while paying attention to their cellphones could face steeper penalties.

More than a dozen state laws and policy changes for Illinois kick in Wednesday, July 1. Here’s a look at some of the highlights:

Minimum wage increase

For the second time this year, low-wage workers across Illinois will see a boost to their pay.

Thanks to a law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed last year, the statewide minimum wage is increasing to $10 per hour from $9.25. The minimum wage went up by $1, from $8.25 per hour, at the start of the year, the first statewide increase in more than a decade.

Workers will get another $1 per hour raise each Jan. 1 until the minimum wage hits $15 per hour in 2025.

In Chicago, the minimum wage will go up by $1, to $14 per hour. It will increase to $15 per hour on July 1, 2021. Employers with fewer than 20 workers will have until 2023 to reach $15.