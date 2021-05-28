New legislative maps pass less than 24 hours after introduction

“A week ago we unveiled the proposed map, and took public comments and testimony,” he said. “We had several hearings during the week. The amendment today reflects some modest changes to that first proposed map that's been out in public for a week. And with those changes, I believe now is the time for us to do our constitutional duty to follow the Constitution and for the General Assembly to adopt a legislative map before our June 30 deadline.”

But Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, said the process by which the proposed maps were developed demonstrated the need for handing over the redistricting process to an independent commission.

“The people of Illinois deserve better than this,” she said. “They deserve better than the bad data, fake deadlines and sham hearings. They deserve the chance to pick their politicians, instead of once again letting politicians, pick their voters.”

The bill passed the Senate on a party-line vote of 41-18. A few hours later it came up in the House where the debate became even more partisan and acrimonious before it passed 71-45 on partisan lines just before 10 p.m.