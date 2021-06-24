New project seeks to improve retention, graduation rates for students of color at University of Illinois

On the heels of a statewide action plan that calls for greater investment in Black college students, a new coalition will examine racial equity at University of Illinois at Urbana- Champaign and offer strategies to improve diversity.

The 18-month effort, funded by the Joyce Foundation, will focus on the state’s flagship public university, where just under 6% of students are Black, 11% are Latino and well under 1% identify as Native American or Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, under-representations of the state’s population, according to school data. The largest demographic groups are white students at 41% and Asian American students at 16%.

“Strategies to increase access and opportunity for students of color are often too generalized and exclude key voices from the conversation, making them ineffective,” according to a news release from the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonprofit spearheading the coalition.

The effort is dubbed The REASON Project. REASON is an acronym for recruitment, equity-in-practice, accountability, social-inclusion, opportunity culture and networks.

U. of I. is engaging in the process but there’s no official partnership between the university and the Lawyers’ Committee, according to a spokesman for the organization. University representatives did not provide immediate comment.

In Illinois, Black student enrollment in colleges and universities dropped by 29% between 2013 and 2018, according to a recent state report. About 61% of Black undergraduates receive financial aid grants from the state to attend public universities compared with 24% of white students.

For students of color who do enroll at U. of I., outcomes are also worse. Compared with their white peers, graduation rates in 2020 lagged by about 12% for Black students and 9% for Latino students at the campus.

The Lawyers’ Committee coalition brings together students, grassroots organizations, civil rights groups and alumni. A total of 15 organizations will participate, with representatives from the Illinois League of United Latin American Citizens, the NAACP Illinois State Conference and the Chicago Urban League.

“At the end of the 18-month process, we’re producing a set of student and alumni recommendations and new policy proposals for greater racial equity on campus,” said Ivanley Noisette, a legal fellow leading the project. “We hope that the university will adopt some of those policies and practices.”

Noisette said the Lawyers’ Committee and the Joyce Foundation are focusing on the University of Illinois because of its prominence as a flagship campus and will embark on a similar initiative with the Ohio State University. U. of I. is the state’s largest university and funded by taxpayer dollars, serving more than 32,000 undergraduates every year.

“They have a platform, they have the resources and they have the ability to demonstrate a clear commitment to racial equity, which they have done, but these coalition members are interested in helping to support them,” Noisette said.

Jaydon Brown, a rising junior studying sociology and African American studies, will be a student advocate on the coalition to help lead engagement with campus groups and students.

Brown, 20, of Evanston, said the University of Illinois has taken recent steps to improve equity, but the disparities begin long before students arrive on campus. He said college recruiters came to him at Evanston Township High School, but he learned that some of his peers didn’t get the same attention at their high schools.

“Getting into university is one thing but being able to stay in and graduate is another,” he said. “Sometimes UIUC doesn’t have the most hospitable environment when you get in that facilitates success for students from underrepresented communities.”

