New SIU Carbondale chancellor settles into campus, looks to a future of 'new heights'

"I've always been attracted to those places that really needed some help in that they were not 100% fixed or right," he said. "This is just another, what I consider to be, opportunity -- not so much a challenge -- but an opportunity to lead in the face of the pandemic, and to do it together with the constituents on the campus. And we will -- we will do it together and we'll be successful."

Lane said that doesn't mean that every move the administration makes will be the right one in these unprecedented times. "But we're going to do everything with our heart and make sure our employees know we're there for them, and that we're going to do the best we can to get things back to normal," he said.

Lane is the first Black person to lead the Carbondale campus as chancellor. The first Black leader of the SIU System was James Walker, who served as president from 2000 to 2006.

A need for stability

Brione Lockett, the outgoing Carbondale student trustee on the SIU Board of Trustees, said strong and stable leadership at the top is one of the most critical needs of the university system and Carbondale campus.