New transgender studies center in Chicago aims to combat misinformation and lack of trans-led research

“There can be this very grotesque kind of lab-rat treatment of trans people. Like, please perform all of the unpaid labor of telling us about the trauma you’ve experienced for an academic paper that may or may not result in some sort of liberation for you,” said Ricks, who is cisgender.

The center also comes at a time when various facets of transgender life are being restricted by conservative state legislatures.

In Arkansas, the Republican-controlled legislature passed a law that will prohibit gender-reaffirming treatments or surgery to minors, overriding a veto by the Republican governor. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, issued two executive orders that effectively bar transgender students from competing in female sports in college and high school, and nearly three dozen similar bills have been filed in statehouses across the country.

Referring to the Arkansas legislation, known as the Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act, Billard said the “defense of that law in public discourse and in the policymaking process was a lot of misinformation about trans health care and what it looks like and how safe it is.”