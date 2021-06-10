New Trier High School student dies after fall on Evanston CTA tracks

EVANSTON — A 16-year-old New Trier High School student died early Wednesday after she fell on the CTA Purple Line tracks in Evanston, according to police.

Samantha Cerrone was pronounced dead at 3:17 a.m. Wednesday at Evanston Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Cerrone, of Wilmette, had a friend sleeping over and the two decided to take a walk along the Purple Line tracks in the early-morning hours, said Evanston police Commander Ryan Glew.

The pair started walking along the tracks at Isabella Street, where they are at ground level, Glew said. They headed south on the elevated portion of the tracks, and the accident happened north of the Central Street CTA station.

"The victim stumbled and fell onto the third rail and was electrocuted," Glew said. "Her friend tried to pull her off the third rail and was injured."

The friend's injuries were not life threatening, Glew said.

Dispatchers received the call about 2:30 a.m. and first responders took her to Evanston Hospital, Glew said.

The death has been determined to be an accident, Glew said.

New Trier Principal Denise Dubravec issued a statement to school families and staff.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that one of our students, sophomore Samantha Cerrone, has passed away following a tragic accident," Dubravec wrote. "Our thoughts, prayers, and love go out to her parents and all of her friends and family during this extraordinarily difficult time. Out of respect for the family, we ask that you please give them space and privacy during this time of grieving."

Thursday was a remote day for students but the school made social workers and psychologists available for in-person sessions at the Winnetka campus.

"Students also may come to the Winnetka Campus front lawn after school to share memories of Samantha and support each other," she wrote. "Let us come together as a New Trier family in the coming days to support Samantha's friends and family and any others who may be touched by this news."

