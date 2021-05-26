New wave of graduates deferring admission to college

The number of students doing a traditional gap year program is trending back to ordinary levels for the 2021-2022 school year. But Knight said the number of students like Vassilatos doing independent gap years remains higher than normal.

“I’ve spent the last year and a half learning from my bedroom, and I spent a lot of time on screens and sitting down,” Vassilatos said. “I would really like to just spend more time outside and move around and do things.”

Colleges nationwide experienced a surge of students deferring admission for the 2020-2021 school year. Close to 200 Loyola University Chicago students did so, compared with the “handful” who normally take a gap year, said Paul Roberts, vice president for enrollment management.

At the University of Illinois at Chicago, about 400 students deferred admission to spring or fall of 2021, far surpassing the “couple dozen” students who typically took a gap year before the pandemic, said Kevin Browne, the school’s vice provost.

“Traditionally it was only those with military service or (who) had engaged in a formal gap year,” Browne said. “With the pandemic, we’ve been very, very flexible with students, understanding that they just don’t know where they may end up wanting to be once we begin to reopen things.”