New Western Illinois University president: WIU is a good place to be

Western has very strong programs and those programs can be even stronger, Huang said.

His examples included the university's agriculture, education, business, and engineering programs, though he said there were others.

He wants to spend more time looking at WIU's programs and speaking with the faculty to learn more about those programs' strengths and where they can be improved.

The faculty really knows its business and they know what the market is like in their discipline, he said.

For example, programs related to media, technology and national defense are all interesting right now, he said.

He also cited education, criminal justice and nursing — other areas where there is demand.

"I will rely upon the faculty for curriculum development," he said.

He said he also wants to hear what Western graduates have to say about what is going on in their professions, which will help the university to adapt.

"We can listen to them, collaborate with them in developing new programs," he said.