New year brings new Illinois laws, including insulin price limit, while minimum wage goes up another dollar

Low-wage workers across Illinois are getting their third raise in 12 months, with the minimum wage increasing by $1, to $11 per hour, following a $1 increase on Jan. 1, 2020, and a 75 cent raise on July 1.
Workers are in line for a $1 increase each year on Jan. 1 until the minimum wage hits $15 per hour in 2025.
All of that is a result of a law that went into effect in 2019. While the increase is a welcome boost for some workers who are most at risk during the pandemic, not everyone is celebrating.
Business organizations, many of which opposed the increase in the first place, have called for the hikes to be suspended as shops and restaurants struggle to keep their doors open amid the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown.
The Illinois Retail Merchants Association was among the groups that pushed for the increases to be postponed, but not repealed, during the pandemic.
“It’s going to make it harder for those businesses that are barely hanging on to hang on and, if they hang on, to keep the people they’ve currently got employed,” said Rob Karr, the association’s president and CEO.
But those arguments have been rejected by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who made a minimum-wage increase his first major policy win upon taking office last year, and the Democratic-controlled legislature, which saw previous attempts at raising wages thwarted by Pritzker’s predecessor, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.
“This economy is going to recover. … Particularly people who are working at the lowest wages in our economy, the poorest working people in Illinois, we think that they deserve a raise,” Pritzker said during a coronavirus briefing in mid-December.
Chicago’s minimum wage, currently $14 per hour for companies with more than 20 workers, will go up to $15 per hour on July 1.
Cook County also has a higher minimum wage, currently $13 per hour, but most municipalities have opted out.