New year brings new Illinois laws, including insulin price limit, while minimum wage goes up another dollar

One of the side effects of the coronavirus pandemic was a drastically shortened spring session of the General Assembly, which means far fewer laws taking effect on New Year’s Day than in a typical year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Only about a half-dozen new state laws and policies take effect Jan. 1. A year earlier, more than 250 new laws took effect, including the landmark legalization of recreational marijuana.

Nonetheless, some of the new laws will have a significant effect on people’s lives. Here’s a look at what’s new as of Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0