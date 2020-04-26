Newly released state figures show jump in COVID-19 deaths at some Illinois long-term care facilities

It’s unclear how much the greater testing contributed to the big jump in figures for positive cases, because the Tribune had previously found inconsistent figures reported for homes. The state cautions on its website that its data may not be as up to date as those kept by local officials.

Symphony of Joliet continues to lead the state in the number of deaths tied to a facility, with 26, according to the state data. Following, with 16 deaths each, are Glenview Terrace in Cook County, and Windsor Park Manor in DuPage County. The state reported Elevate Care North, in Chicago, has had 13 deaths, with Wauconda Care and Willowbrook’s Chateau Center Nursing and Rehabilitation each having 11 deaths.

For total cases, three of those facilities also had among the highest in the state: Windsor Park Manor (94), Symphony of Joliet (93) and Elevate Care North (74). The facility with the highest number of confirmed cases was Alden Terrace of McHenry, with 99 cases, and three deaths.

A week ago, the state listed Alden Terrace of McHenry with just four cases.

Natalie Bauer Luce, spokeswoman for Symphony Care Network, said the rates of infection partly reflect that the Joliet facility was able to access testing supplies early on through a partnership with the Will County Public Health Department and IDPH.