Nick Vlahos: A new Caterpillar video mimics an NBC show. It also highlights a need for service techs.

This video is focused less on product and more on personnel. Or Caterpillar dealers' need for additional personnel, to be precise.

Service technicians diagnose and repair problems with Caterpillar agricultural and construction equipment and engines in the field. But it's not necessarily a dirty job, according to Reome.

"A lot of this is really kind of like detective work," he said. "You have to figure out what the machine technology and the customer are telling you about that product."

Knowing how to use a laptop computer is as vital as knowing how to use a wrench, according to Sarah Markham, a recruiter for Caterpillar dealer Altorfer Inc.

"The technology has really grown significantly," she said. "Some of our newer machines, it's almost as if you're buying a new car. You've got your radio, you've got your air conditioning."

Of those 1,600 service-tech openings, about 55 are at Iowa-based Altorfer, the dealer that covers the Peoria area. A four-year college degree isn't required for a job that around Peoria can pay from $52,000 to $100,000 annually, according to Markham.