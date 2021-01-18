No, Air Force One didn't just land at Peoria's airport

PEORIA — Contrary to what some people might have thought, Air Force One hasn't been touching down lately in Peoria.

Oh sure, the plane that carries the president on his official trips has been here in Peoria several times, most recently in 2011. But it wasn't here in 2020 or 2021, despite sightings of a blue and white plane landing on the Illinois Air National Guard base that adjoins the Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport.

That was actually a C-40C "Clipper." It's a transport plane for high level VIPs. According to the Air Force fact sheet on the plane, its mission is to support "members of the Cabinet and Congress. The aircraft also perform other operational support missions."

The design of the planes is based upon the 737 commercial jet liner. The ones that Peoria area residents are seeing likely come from the 932d Airlift Wing which is based at Scott Air Force Base in southern Illinois outside of St. Louis. The Air Force Reserve unit has four such planes.

Their pilots are getting flying hours in and practicing quick take offs and landings, said Lt. Col. Stan Paregien, who serves in the wing's public affairs office.

