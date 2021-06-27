No bail for 41-year-old man arrested in fatal stabbing of Maryland student in Chicago

A man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Maryland graduate student in the Loop a week ago — along with another nearby attack — was denied bail in a Saturday court hearing after the judge condemned the nine-day spree of “terrorization.”

Tony Robinson, 41, whose home address is listed as in the Loop, was ordered held with no bail by Judge Charles Beach after an assistant state’s attorney detailed the charges against him: the fatal stabbing of 31-year-old Anat Kimchi as she walked near 401 S. Wacker Drive and an armed robbery of a 50-year-old woman at 95 E. Congress Parkway. In total, he is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of aggravated battery.

Beach said he was “reluctant” to reiterate what prosecutor James Murphy said in his remarks, but agreed the attacks were “terrorizing the downtown” and spreading fear through acts that he said were both random and violent.

“Frankly, it is an act of terrorism on the community when it happens in this fashion,” Beach said. “Obviously, there’s some concern regarding that ongoing nine-day terrorization of individuals who are visiting our city.”

Murphy said about 3:30 p.m. on June 19, Kimchi was walking south on Upper Wacker Drive past D’Angelo Park, about to turn a building corner, when Robinson stabbed her from behind in the neck and upper back with a knife. A witness ran over, and a “confrontation” happened before Robinson ran away south on Upper Wacker.

Kimchi gave the witness her phone, and he dialed 911 before staying with her until paramedics arrived. A University of Maryland criminology doctoral student, Kimchi was taken by ambulance in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

Murphy said video surveillance shows that Robinson fled down to Lower Wacker Drive, walked north and took off his dark shirt to discard in a homeless encampment. Murphy said another video captured him making a throwing motion by the Chicago River, where police believe the murder weapon was discarded.

Murphy said Robinson also robbed a tourist from St. Louis who was in town for a baseball game about 7:14 a.m. June 13 at 95 E. Congress Parkway. As the 50-year-old woman walked to a coffee shop and turned a corner, Robinson exited an alley and walked past her before asking her whether she was following him. She said no and continued her walk until she felt someone strike the back of her head with an object multiple times, Murphy said.

Robinson then took her cellphone and some money before walking away, Murphy said. The woman’s nose was broken, and her wounds required stitches and staples.

Lastly, on June 10, a female was struck by an object at 500 S. Franklin St., and Robinson was seen leaving and walking to the same homeless encampment that he headed to after allegedly stabbing Kimchi, Murphy said. That person was unable to identify him in a lineup, however.

Robinson was arrested Thursday in the 300 block of South Lower Wacker Drive at a blue tent, Murphy said. Officers recovered a small folding knife and a larger 6- to 7-inch blade along with a black sock full of rocks.

“This defendant has been, for lack of a better term, terrorizing downtown,” Murphy said.

Robinson’s public defender said the 41-year-old has a GED, is unemployed and lives with his family. He also argued that no stolen items from the robberies were found on him, and he made no statements of admission in arguing that he should not be held without bail.

