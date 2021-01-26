No changes to Chicago travel order as all states except Hawaii remain under negative COVID-19 test or quarantine requirement

Travelers coming to Chicago from any state except Hawaii will continue to be subject to the city’s travel order restrictions, according to a Tuesday update.

The list of states will have no changes this week, meaning 48 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico are subject to the requirement that travelers from those locations must get a negative COVID-19 test up to 72 hours before arrival in Chicago or quarantine for 10 days. These states and territories make up the “orange” tier of the city’s travel order, which includes all areas with a rolling average over 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents.

The lone “yellow” tier state, Hawaii, is below that threshold and does not have any additional restrictions beyond routine social distancing measures.

Officials have said the order is meant to educate residents and have not strictly enforced it. And no matter where travelers are coming from, orange or yellow states, they should adhere to public health guidelines that have been in place since the pandemic started, officials said. That is despite Chicago reopening indoor dining among other loosened restrictions last weekend under the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan.

