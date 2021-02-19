No injuries after portion of roof collapses at Chicago-area horse riding academy, stable

Employees at Fitzjoy Farm Riding Academy in Palos Park were assessing the damaging and cleaning up Thursday after sections of two roofs collapsed, likely due to heavy amounts of snow, owner Pat Doyle said Thursday.

The roof of a barn in which about 130 horses were stabled collapsed along with a section of roof over an indoor riding arena, Doyle said.

"All the horses are fine, people are fine," she said. "That's the important thing."

Doyle said the damage at Fitzjoy, 12211 S. LaGrange Road, was discovered at about 7 a.m. Tuesday and a structural engineer was helping assess whether other portions of the roof over the riding arena are safe.

The roof of the barn where horses are kept fell onto a hayloft above the stabling area, but didn't collapse onto the animals, she said.

"It is traumatic to them," Doyle said.

She said there were other areas in the barn available to relocate the horses, and a handful of owners who stable their horses at Fitzjoy moved them to other locations.

"We had been closed for two weeks because of the weather and we were going to reopen Wednesday and 'Boom,' down comes the roof," Doyle said.

The indoor arena measures 60-by-300 feet, and Doyle said that about a fourth of the roof had fallen in.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0