No one hurt when jet goes off runway at Chicago-area airport
WHEELING, Ill. — No one was injured when a small business jet slid off a runway at a suburban Chicago airport, authorities said.

The jet with two people aboard went off the end of a runway during a snow storm about 11:20 p.m. Thursday at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The jet was stopped by a graded area designed to stop planes from overrunning the airfield, the FAA said.

Prospect Heights Fire Chief Mark Oeltgen said two people, the pilot and co-pilot, were on the jet at the time but neither was injured.

The FAA identified the aircraft as a twin-engine Dassault Falcon business jet.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, the FAA said.

