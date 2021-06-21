No plans to require student vaccinations at Illinois Wesleyan University, ISU

CHICAGO — The University of Illinois will require students who plan to study in person at any of its three campuses this fall to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This requirement is consistent with our own scientific modeling of the risks associated with the spread of the virus and its variants. It is also consistent with the Illinois Department of Public Health’s goals,” System President Tim Killeen said in an email message Monday.

The announcement, shared by email Monday, comes after large private colleges in Chicago and the suburbs already moved to mandate the shots. Northwestern University, the University of Chicago, Loyola University, DePaul University and others have already shared those intentions with students.

U. of I. campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield will individually release further details of their vaccination plans.

Students who continue studying remotely and those with medical conditions will be exempt from the requirement, Killeen said. Rules for faculty and staff are still being developed, he said.

As U. of I. moves to reinstate most in-person classes for the upcoming school year, widespread vaccinations will help restore “many of the other traditional rhythms of campus life that COVID interrupted,” Killeen said.

U. of I., the largest university network in the state, enrolled more than 90,000 students last year.

No other public university in Illinois has required the shots yet. More than 500 colleges nationwide, including some public universities in other states, have done so.

Neither Illinois State University nor Illinois Wesleyan University have plans to require students to be vaccinated.

ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Monday, “Our current fall plans include that all students are expected to provide evidence of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. Students taking courses on campus who do not provide evidence of receiving the COVID vaccine will be required to participate in the COVID-19 on-campus testing program.”

At IWU, spokesman John Twork on Monday pointed to a message last month to faculty, staff and students encouraged them to be vaccinated but said, “We do not intend to require COVID-19 vaccinations while they are authorized for emergency use only.”

Lenore Sobota, of The Pantagraph, contributed to this report.