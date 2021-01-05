 Skip to main content
Nonprofit builds beds for needy children in Illinois
KANKAKEE, Ill. — A nonprofit organization built nearly 600 beds for needy children in northeastern Illinois.

The Kankakee Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace began the initiative in 2018, which serves Kankakee, Manteno, Peotone, St. Anne, Bradley and Bourbonnais.

“We’ve made 590 beds over the last few years,” said Tim Zydek, president of the Kankakee chapter. “Our next build should put us over 600.”

Those who need beds register online on Sleep in Heavenly Peace's website. Zydek told The Daily Journal on Monday that donations and volunteers make the effort possible.

“It shows me the hope in the community, the willingness of the community and certainly the generosity of the community,” Zydek said.

Most recently, the organization partnered with the veterans’ nonprofit Project Headspace and Timing to build 30 beds last month. A bed takes about three hours to create.

“I thought it was a good idea for a lot of the veterans because I think a lot of them were missing that community feel,” Project Headspace founder Eric Peterson said.

